2019 Scouting: Batavia
School: BataviaNickname: BulldogsColors: Crimson/GoldHead coach: Dennis PironBatavia is currently the #6 ranked team in the EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 Week 2 poll.The Offense: The Batavia offen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news