2019 Scouting: Hinsdale Central
School: Hinsdale CentralNickname: Red DevilsColors: Red/WhiteHead coach: Brian GriffinHinsdale Central is currently the No. 10 ranked in the EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 Week 9 poll.The Offense: ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news