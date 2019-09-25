2019 Scouting: Loyola Academy
School: Loyola AcademyNickname: RamblersColors: Maroon/GoldHead coach: John HolecekLoyola Academy is currently #5 ranked in the EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 Week 4 poll.(*note The Loyola roster d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news