2019 Team Preview: Andrew
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Adam Winistorfer
|
OL/DL
|
2021
|
John Bickel
|
RB/CB
|
2020
|
Rocco Iannantone
|
RB/S
|
2020
|
Ryan Cotter
|
WR
|
2020
|Name
|
Ryan Fitzgerald
|
Brian Henehan
|
Josh Kirnbauer
|
Joe DeHaan
|
Nick Persha
|
John Bickel
|
Noah O'Connor
|Name
|
Trevor Griffin
|
Thomas Panice
|
Mike Studnicka
|
Mike Bobber
|
Jalil Mclaughlin
|
John Ugo
School: Andrew
Mascot: Thunderbolts
Conference: Southwest Suburban
Twitter: @VJA_Football
Head Coach: Adam Lewandowski
Assistant Coaches: James Ramazinski Gary Young Tommy McGinnis Eric Tanquilut Joe Cesario Patrick Wertz Quinn Holler
2018 results: 6-4 (5-3) Southwest Suburban. Made the Class 7A State Playoff field. Lost to eventual 7A state champion Nazareth Academy in opening round action.
2019 Andrew Thunderbolts schedule
Wk 1: at Kewaskum
Wk 2: vs Oak Forest
Wk 3: at H-F
Wk 4: at LW West
Wk 5: vs. Stagg (HOMECOMING)
Wk 6: at Bradley
Wk 7: vs LW Central
Wk 8: vs Lockport (SENIOR NIGHT)
Wk 9: at Bolingbrook
2018 Andrew Thunderbolts Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know....that the Thunderbolts have posted back to back 6-4 seasons and also back to back state playoff appearances.