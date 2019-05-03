News More News
2019 Team Preview: Andrew

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Andrew Thunderbolts here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Adam Winistorfer

OL/DL

2021

John Bickel

RB/CB

2020

Rocco Iannantone

RB/S

2020

Ryan Cotter

WR

2020
Returning Defensive Starters
Name

Ryan Fitzgerald

Brian Henehan

Josh Kirnbauer

Joe DeHaan

Nick Persha

John Bickel

Noah O'Connor
Newcomers to Watch
Name

Trevor Griffin

Thomas Panice

Mike Studnicka

Mike Bobber

Jalil Mclaughlin

John Ugo

School: Andrew

Mascot: Thunderbolts

Conference: Southwest Suburban

Twitter: @VJA_Football

Head Coach: Adam Lewandowski

Assistant Coaches: James Ramazinski Gary Young Tommy McGinnis Eric Tanquilut Joe Cesario Patrick Wertz Quinn Holler

2018 results: 6-4 (5-3) Southwest Suburban. Made the Class 7A State Playoff field. Lost to eventual 7A state champion Nazareth Academy in opening round action.

2019 Andrew Thunderbolts schedule

Wk 1: at Kewaskum

Wk 2: vs Oak Forest

Wk 3: at H-F

Wk 4: at LW West

Wk 5: vs. Stagg (HOMECOMING)

Wk 6: at Bradley

Wk 7: vs LW Central

Wk 8: vs Lockport (SENIOR NIGHT)

Wk 9: at Bolingbrook

2018 Andrew Thunderbolts Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know....that the Thunderbolts have posted back to back 6-4 seasons and also back to back state playoff appearances.

