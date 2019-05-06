News More News
2019 Team Preview: New Trier

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 New Trier Trevians here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

David Davidkov

OT

2021

6-foot-7

270

Charlie Hoban

WR

2020

6-foot-1

175

Sean McNeely

WR

2020

6-foot-0

180
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

James Hemmer

LB

2020

6-foot-0

185

Brendan Chestnut

DL

2020

6-foot-3

215
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Dylan Harden

WR

2021

5-foot-11

175

Jimmy Hoban

QB

2021

5-foot-10

175

Brody Roth

RB

2021

5-foot-10

170

School: New Trier

Mascot: Trevians

Conference: Central Suburban South

Twitter: @newtrierfb

Head Coach: Brian Doll

Assistant Coaches: Jason Dane DC Joe Chiodo ST Coordinator Mike Harrison Tom Hessling Bob Bollweg Jim Davis Bill Morrison

2018 results: 7-3 (4-1) Central Suburban South. Made the Class 8A State Playoff field. Lost to Oak Park-River Forest in opening round action.

2019 New Trier Trevians schedule

vs Lyons Township

@ Loyola

@ Barrington

vs Conant

@ Glenbrook South

vs Niles West

@ Evanston

vs Glenbrook North

vs Maine South

2018 New Trier Trevians Summer/7on7 plans

Northwestern 7on7

CSL 7 on 7

Did you know....that the Trevians have made the IHSA state football playoffs for 16 straight seasons.

