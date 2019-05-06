2019 Team Preview: New Trier
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
David Davidkov
|
OT
|
2021
|
6-foot-7
|
270
|
Charlie Hoban
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Sean McNeely
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
James Hemmer
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Brendan Chestnut
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
215
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Dylan Harden
|
WR
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Jimmy Hoban
|
QB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Brody Roth
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
170
School: New Trier
Mascot: Trevians
Conference: Central Suburban South
Twitter: @newtrierfb
Head Coach: Brian Doll
Assistant Coaches: Jason Dane DC Joe Chiodo ST Coordinator Mike Harrison Tom Hessling Bob Bollweg Jim Davis Bill Morrison
2018 results: 7-3 (4-1) Central Suburban South. Made the Class 8A State Playoff field. Lost to Oak Park-River Forest in opening round action.
2019 New Trier Trevians schedule
vs Lyons Township
@ Loyola
@ Barrington
vs Conant
@ Glenbrook South
vs Niles West
@ Evanston
vs Glenbrook North
vs Maine South
2018 New Trier Trevians Summer/7on7 plans
Northwestern 7on7
CSL 7 on 7
Did you know....that the Trevians have made the IHSA state football playoffs for 16 straight seasons.