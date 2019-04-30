News More News
2019 Team Preview: Richmond Burton

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Richmond Burton Rockets here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Richmond Burton

Mascot: Rockets

Conference: Kishwaukee Conference

Twitter:

Head Coach: Mike Noll

Assistant Coaches: Steve Wood, Brian Johnson, Brandon Benda, Dennis Hutchinson, Tylar Stanton, Bob Satkiewicz

2018 results: 11-2 (5-1) Kishwaukee River. Made the Class 4A State Playoff field. Defeated Plano, Genoa Kingston, and Coal City before losing to eventual 4A state champion Immaculate Conception in the 4A state semifinal round.

2019 Richmond Burton Rockets schedule

8/30 Wauconda H

9/6 Aurora CC A

9/13 Johnsburg H

9/20 Harvard A

9/27 Marengo A

10/4 Woodstock H

10/11 Woodstock North H

10/18 Johnsburg A

10/25 Quincy Notre Dame H

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height  Weight

Logan Hutson

WR

2020

6-foot-1

175

Nick Legnaioli

WB/TB

2021

5-foot-8

150

Jacob Huber

QB

2021

6-foot-0

165

Conrad Miller

OT

2020

6-foot-2

185

Nick Ross

OG

2020

6-foot-1

210

Matt Hood

OC

2020

5-foot-11

245

Luke Eckardt

OG

2021

6-foot-6

245

Jacob Petersen

TE

2021

6-foot-3

210

Tyler Anderson

TB

2020

6-foot-0

185
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Logan Grant

NG

2020

6-foot-3

270

NIck Legnaioli

OLB

2021

5-foot-8

150

Tyler Anderson

OLB

2020

6-foot-0

190

Dalton Wood

SS/OLB

2020

5-foot-10

175

Logan Hutson

CB

2020

6-foot-0

175
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Jacob Petersen

TE

2021

TJ Lehn

TE/LB

2021

Rey Guajardo

DB/TB

2021

Trace Schneider

OL

2021

Matteo Acosta

DL

2021

Abe Zwiefka

DB

2021

2019 Richmond Burton Rockets Summer/7on7 plans

7v7 Richmond-Burton July 9

7v7 Libertyville July 15

7v7 Antioch July 24

Retreat at Augustana College July 17-19

Did you know....that head coach Mike Noll was inducted into the IHSFCA Hall of Fame back in March. Noll coached at McHenry for 16 seasons, Glenbrook South for 12 seasons plus last season at Richmond-Burton and has posted an overall record of 235-73.

