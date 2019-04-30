2019 Team Preview: Richmond Burton
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Richmond Burton Rockets here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Richmond Burton
Mascot: Rockets
Conference: Kishwaukee Conference
Twitter:
Head Coach: Mike Noll
Assistant Coaches: Steve Wood, Brian Johnson, Brandon Benda, Dennis Hutchinson, Tylar Stanton, Bob Satkiewicz
2018 results: 11-2 (5-1) Kishwaukee River. Made the Class 4A State Playoff field. Defeated Plano, Genoa Kingston, and Coal City before losing to eventual 4A state champion Immaculate Conception in the 4A state semifinal round.
2019 Richmond Burton Rockets schedule
8/30 Wauconda H
9/6 Aurora CC A
9/13 Johnsburg H
9/20 Harvard A
9/27 Marengo A
10/4 Woodstock H
10/11 Woodstock North H
10/18 Johnsburg A
10/25 Quincy Notre Dame H
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Logan Hutson
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Nick Legnaioli
|
WB/TB
|
2021
|
5-foot-8
|
150
|
Jacob Huber
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
165
|
Conrad Miller
|
OT
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Nick Ross
|
OG
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
210
|
Matt Hood
|
OC
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
245
|
Luke Eckardt
|
OG
|
2021
|
6-foot-6
|
245
|
Jacob Petersen
|
TE
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
210
|
Tyler Anderson
|
TB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Logan Grant
|
NG
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
270
|
NIck Legnaioli
|
OLB
|
2021
|
5-foot-8
|
150
|
Tyler Anderson
|
OLB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Dalton Wood
|
SS/OLB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Logan Hutson
|
CB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Jacob Petersen
|
TE
|
2021
|
TJ Lehn
|
TE/LB
|
2021
|
Rey Guajardo
|
DB/TB
|
2021
|
Trace Schneider
|
OL
|
2021
|
Matteo Acosta
|
DL
|
2021
|
Abe Zwiefka
|
DB
|
2021
2019 Richmond Burton Rockets Summer/7on7 plans
7v7 Richmond-Burton July 9
7v7 Libertyville July 15
7v7 Antioch July 24
Retreat at Augustana College July 17-19
Did you know....that head coach Mike Noll was inducted into the IHSFCA Hall of Fame back in March. Noll coached at McHenry for 16 seasons, Glenbrook South for 12 seasons plus last season at Richmond-Burton and has posted an overall record of 235-73.