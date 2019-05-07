News More News
2019 Team Preview: Rochelle

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Rochelle Hubs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Charlie Jandak

OL

2020

6-foot-2

265

Michael Schlenbecker

OL

2021

5-foot-8

225
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height  Weight

Charlie Jandak

DL

2020

6-foot-2

265

Keegan Davis

DB

2020

5-foot-6

140
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ben Harvey

RB/LB

2021

5-foot-10

190

Gavin Ansteth

RB/LB

2020

5-foot-10

195

Ethan Etes

QB/DB

2020

5-foot-9

170

Owen Angell

RB/LB

2022

5-foot-9

170

School: Rochelle

Mascot: Hubs

Conference: Interstate 8

Twitter: @RTHS_Football

Head Coach: Kyle Kissack

Assistant Coaches: Brett Zick Erick Olson Adrian Smith Mike Dale Johnny Gonzales Brian Worthington Rich Harvey T.C. Hagar Carl Harvey

2018 results: 5-5 (3-1) Northern Illinois Big 12 West. Made the Class 5A State Playoff field and lost to Sycamore in opening round action.

2019 Rochelle Hubs schedule

8/30 @ Pekin

9/6 @ Johnsburg

9/13 @ Morris

9/20 Lasalle Peru

9/27 Kaneland

10/4 @ Sandwich

10/11 Sycamore

10/18 Plano

10/25 @ Ottawa

2018 Rochelle Hubs Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know....that Rochelle second year head coach Kyle Kissack played quarterback for the Hubs and played under Hall of Fame head coach Kevin Crandall.

