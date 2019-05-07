2019 Team Preview: Rochelle
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Charlie Jandak
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
265
|
Michael Schlenbecker
|
OL
|
2021
|
5-foot-8
|
225
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Charlie Jandak
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
265
|
Keegan Davis
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-6
|
140
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ben Harvey
|
RB/LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
190
|
Gavin Ansteth
|
RB/LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
195
|
Ethan Etes
|
QB/DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
170
|
Owen Angell
|
RB/LB
|
2022
|
5-foot-9
|
170
School: Rochelle
Mascot: Hubs
Conference: Interstate 8
Twitter: @RTHS_Football
Head Coach: Kyle Kissack
Assistant Coaches: Brett Zick Erick Olson Adrian Smith Mike Dale Johnny Gonzales Brian Worthington Rich Harvey T.C. Hagar Carl Harvey
2018 results: 5-5 (3-1) Northern Illinois Big 12 West. Made the Class 5A State Playoff field and lost to Sycamore in opening round action.
2019 Rochelle Hubs schedule
8/30 @ Pekin
9/6 @ Johnsburg
9/13 @ Morris
9/20 Lasalle Peru
9/27 Kaneland
10/4 @ Sandwich
10/11 Sycamore
10/18 Plano
10/25 @ Ottawa
2018 Rochelle Hubs Summer/7on7 plans
NA
Did you know....that Rochelle second year head coach Kyle Kissack played quarterback for the Hubs and played under Hall of Fame head coach Kevin Crandall.