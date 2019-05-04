News More News
2019 Team Preview: Roxana

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Roxana Shells here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Ulxq0g90vh9kjbvlj1lp
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad  Year Height Weight

Gavin Huffman

QB

2021

6-foot-2

160

Michael Ilch

RB

2020

5-foot-6

175

Braeden Wells

RB

2021

5-foot-10

170

Parris White

WR

2021

6-foot-1

145

Logan Zeller

OL

2020

5-foot-10

275

Adam Coles

OL

2020

6-foot-1

255

Zach Stickels

OL

2021

6-foot-1

225

David Pluester

OL

2020

5-foot-10

175
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Michael Ilch

LB

2020

5-foot-6

175

Braeden Wells

S

2021

5-foot-10

170

Parris White

CB

2021

6-foot-1

145

David Pluester

LB

2020

5-foot-10

175

Austin Wilburn

DB

2020

5-foot-11

145
Newcomers to Watch
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Hunter Bailey

RB

2022

5-foot-9

175

Brennen Maykopet

OL/DL

2021

5-foot-10

180

Justin Laws

TE/DL

2022

5-foot-11

190

Connor House

RB/DL

2022

5-foot-10

175

School: Roxana

Mascot: Shells

Conference: South Central

Twitter: @RoxanaShells

Head Coach: Wayne DeVries

Assistant Coaches: Dwight Tungett Steve Slater Jeff Ogle Al DeVries Geno Hartmann

2018 results: 2-7 (2-7) South Central. Roxana missed the 2018 IHSA football playoff field.

2019 Roxana Shells schedule

Wk 1: vs Carlinville

Wk 2: vs Pana

Wk 3: @ Hillsboro

Wk 4: @ Vandalia

Wk 5: vs Greenfield

Wk 6: @ Litchfield

Wk 7: vs Gillespie

Wk 8: @ Staunton

Wk 9: @ Southwestern

2018 Roxana Shells Summer/7on7 plans

7on7 at Collinsville July 27th

Did you know....that Roxana's best season ever was in 1987 as the Shells finished second in state in Class 4A. The Shells lost in the Class 4A state title game to Providence Catholic 14-7.

