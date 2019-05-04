2019 Team Preview: Roxana
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Gavin Huffman
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
160
|
Michael Ilch
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-6
|
175
|
Braeden Wells
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Parris White
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
145
|
Logan Zeller
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
275
|
Adam Coles
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
255
|
Zach Stickels
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
David Pluester
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Michael Ilch
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-6
|
175
|
Braeden Wells
|
S
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Parris White
|
CB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
145
|
David Pluester
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Austin Wilburn
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
145
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Hunter Bailey
|
RB
|
2022
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
Brennen Maykopet
|
OL/DL
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Justin Laws
|
TE/DL
|
2022
|
5-foot-11
|
190
|
Connor House
|
RB/DL
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
175
School: Roxana
Mascot: Shells
Conference: South Central
Twitter: @RoxanaShells
Head Coach: Wayne DeVries
Assistant Coaches: Dwight Tungett Steve Slater Jeff Ogle Al DeVries Geno Hartmann
2018 results: 2-7 (2-7) South Central. Roxana missed the 2018 IHSA football playoff field.
2019 Roxana Shells schedule
Wk 1: vs Carlinville
Wk 2: vs Pana
Wk 3: @ Hillsboro
Wk 4: @ Vandalia
Wk 5: vs Greenfield
Wk 6: @ Litchfield
Wk 7: vs Gillespie
Wk 8: @ Staunton
Wk 9: @ Southwestern
2018 Roxana Shells Summer/7on7 plans
7on7 at Collinsville July 27th
Did you know....that Roxana's best season ever was in 1987 as the Shells finished second in state in Class 4A. The Shells lost in the Class 4A state title game to Providence Catholic 14-7.