2019 Team Preview: Springfield
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Springfield Senators here.
School: Springfield
Mascot: Senators
Conference: Central State 8
Twitter: @lead_senator
Head Coach: Roy Wesley Gulley
Assistant Coaches: Nate Graham (assistant head coach) Jon Hebb (assistant head coach) James Hickman Jarrett Anderson Kevin Norris Joe Mercier Trenton Lovekamp Tim Simon Ben Kramer
2018 results: 6-4 (6-3) Central State 8. Made the Class 6A State Playoff field. Lost to Shepard 51-36 in opening round action.
2019 Springfield Senators schedule
Decatur MacArthur
Southeast
Chatham
Lanphier
Decatur Eisenhower
SHG
Rochester
U-High
Jacksonville
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Rashad Rochelle
|
QB
|
2022
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Taryn Wallace
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
185
|
Steven Boucher
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Jason Stigler
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
220
|
Carter Mercier
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
230
|
LaDarius Moss
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
250
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Nick Wallace
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
200
|
Jeffery Elms
|
DB
|
2022
|
5-foot-9
|
170
|
Danny Stewart
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
165
|
Jesse Stewart
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-7
|
160
|
Will Smith
|
DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
200
|
Jerome Justin
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
190
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Tyson Lear
|
LB
|
Richie Snider
|
WR
|
Kaliq Kellus
|
WR
2018 Springfield Senators Summer/7on7 plans
7 on 7’s:
MacMurray
Northern Illinois
Illinois State
Chatham
Mt. Zion
Did you know....that the Senators defeated Central State 8 power Sacred Heart Griffin last season 49-42. The win was the first time since 1999 that the Senators defeated the Cyclones at the varsity level.