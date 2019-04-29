News More News
2019 Team Preview: Springfield

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Springfield sophomore QB Rashad Rochelle (Rivals.com)

School: Springfield

Mascot: Senators

Conference: Central State 8

Twitter: @lead_senator

Head Coach: Roy Wesley Gulley

Assistant Coaches: Nate Graham (assistant head coach) Jon Hebb (assistant head coach) James Hickman Jarrett Anderson Kevin Norris Joe Mercier Trenton Lovekamp Tim Simon Ben Kramer

2018 results: 6-4 (6-3) Central State 8. Made the Class 6A State Playoff field. Lost to Shepard 51-36 in opening round action.

2019 Springfield Senators schedule

Decatur MacArthur

Southeast

Chatham

Lanphier

Decatur Eisenhower

SHG

Rochester

U-High

Jacksonville

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Rashad Rochelle

QB

2022

6-foot-0

170

Taryn Wallace

WR

2020

5-foot-9

185

Steven Boucher

WR

2020

6-foot-0

170

Jason Stigler

OL

2020

5-foot-10

220

Carter Mercier

OL

2020

6-foot-0

230

LaDarius Moss

OL

2020

6-foot-2

250
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height  Weight

Nick Wallace

DL

2020

6-foot-2

200

Jeffery Elms

DB

2022

5-foot-9

170

Danny Stewart

LB

2020

5-foot-8

165

Jesse Stewart

LB

2021

5-foot-7

160

Will Smith

DL

2020

5-foot-10

200

Jerome Justin

LB

2020

5-foot-10

190
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height  Weight

Tyson Lear

LB

Richie Snider

WR

Kaliq Kellus

WR

2018 Springfield Senators Summer/7on7 plans

7 on 7’s:

MacMurray

Northern Illinois

Illinois State

Chatham

Mt. Zion

Did you know....that the Senators defeated Central State 8 power Sacred Heart Griffin last season 49-42. The win was the first time since 1999 that the Senators defeated the Cyclones at the varsity level.

