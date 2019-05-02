2019 Team Preview: Sterling
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Cooper Willman
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Nate Beyer
|
OT
|
2020
|
6-foot-6
|
270
|
Aidan Munoz-Ripley
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
250
|
Adan Rameriez
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
260
|
Trevon Jordan
|
H/TE
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
220
|
Aidan Munoz-Ripley
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
250
|
Trevon Jordan
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
220
|
Nick Simister
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Jr. Farnham
|
NG
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
220
|
Isiah Yarbrough
|
CB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
170
|
Cooper Willman
|
FS
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Gannon Fiorni
|
DT
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
Noel Aponte
|
RB/CB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Jashawn Howard
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Cameron Beasley
|
OT
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
270
School: Sterling
Mascot: Golden Warriors
Conference: Western Big 6
Twitter: _shsfootball
Head Coach: Jonathon Schlemmer
Assistant Coaches: Shad Bailey Greg King Dave Campbell Geoff Devine Donnie Dittmar Isaac Kinnicutt Mike LeMay Dan Rodriguez Joe Ryan Chris Lacy Adam Gee John Ybarra Ben Rodriguez
2018 results: 11-2 (4-0) Northern Illinois Big 12 West. Made the Class 5A State Playoff field. Defeated Chicago Phoenix, Chicago Brooks and Boylan before losing to Montini in the Class 5A semifinal round.
2019 Sterling Golden Warriors schedule
8/30 Marengo
9/6 Pekin
9/13 RI Alleman
9/20 @Geneseo
9/27 Quincy
10/4 @ Rock Island
10/11 Moline
10/18 @ East Moline
10/25 Galesburg
2018 Sterling Golden Warriors Summer/7on7 plans
July 24-25 Oswego East @ Sterling HS
Did you know....that the Golden Warriors have made the IHSA state football playoffs in 17 out of the last 18 seasons. Sterling has also made the state semifinal the past two seasons. Sterling had never been to the state semifinal round in school history until the 2017 season.