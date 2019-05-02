News More News
2019 Team Preview: Sterling

Tim OHalloran
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
Publisher

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Sterling Golden Warriors here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Vqxhnyumxeo59yykg2qj
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Cooper Willman

QB

2020

6-foot-1

175

Nate Beyer

OT

2020

6-foot-6

270

Aidan Munoz-Ripley

OL

2020

6-foot-2

250

Adan Rameriez

OL

2020

6-foot-1

260

Trevon Jordan

H/TE

2021

6-foot-4

220
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Aidan Munoz-Ripley

DL

2020

6-foot-2

250

Trevon Jordan

DE

2020

6-foot-4

220

Nick Simister

LB

2021

5-foot-10

175

Jr. Farnham

NG

2022

5-foot-10

220

Isiah Yarbrough

CB

2020

6-foot-2

170

Cooper Willman

FS

2020

6-foot-1

175
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Gannon Fiorni

DT

2020

6-foot-1

225

Noel Aponte

RB/CB

2021

5-foot-11

170

Jashawn Howard

RB

2021

5-foot-10

170

Cameron Beasley

OT

2021

6-foot-0

270

School: Sterling

Mascot: Golden Warriors

Conference: Western Big 6

Twitter: _shsfootball

Head Coach: Jonathon Schlemmer

Assistant Coaches: Shad Bailey Greg King Dave Campbell Geoff Devine Donnie Dittmar Isaac Kinnicutt Mike LeMay Dan Rodriguez Joe Ryan Chris Lacy Adam Gee John Ybarra Ben Rodriguez

2018 results: 11-2 (4-0) Northern Illinois Big 12 West. Made the Class 5A State Playoff field. Defeated Chicago Phoenix, Chicago Brooks and Boylan before losing to Montini in the Class 5A semifinal round.

2019 Sterling Golden Warriors schedule

8/30 Marengo

9/6 Pekin

9/13 RI Alleman

9/20 @Geneseo

9/27 Quincy

10/4 @ Rock Island

10/11 Moline

10/18 @ East Moline

10/25 Galesburg

2018 Sterling Golden Warriors Summer/7on7 plans

July 24-25 Oswego East @ Sterling HS

Did you know....that the Golden Warriors have made the IHSA state football playoffs in 17 out of the last 18 seasons. Sterling has also made the state semifinal the past two seasons. Sterling had never been to the state semifinal round in school history until the 2017 season.

