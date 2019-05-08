News More News
2019 Team Preview: TF North

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 TF North Meteors here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Caleb Green

QB

2020

6-foot-1

190

Kendi Young

RB

2020

6-foot-0

180

Micheal Shipley

WR

2020

6-foot-2

165

Malik Beasley

WR

2021

5-foot-8

170

Kamarul Evans

OG

2020

6-foot-0

240

Treshawn Lewis

OC

2020

6-foot-0

230

Michael Mitchell

OG

2020

6-foot-2

260

Chris Lockridge

OT

2020

6-foot-2

270

David Green

WR

2020

5-foot-11

170

Semaj Brown

WR

2020

6-foot-1

195
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Justin Sapp

LB

2020

5-foot-11

190

Semaj Brown

DB

2020

6-foot-1

195

David Green

FS

2020

5-foot-11

170
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Sinque Davis

DE

2021

6-foot-3

190

Toney Tabb

LB

2021

6-foot-3

210

Tyshaun McGee

WR

2021

6-foot-3

175

Donell Thomas

WR

2021

5-foot-8

160

School: TF North

Mascot: Meteors

Conference: South Suburban Blue

Twitter:

Head Coach: Tristan Stovall

Assistant Coaches: William Isabelle (DC), Marcus Thomas (OC), Albert Curse (SpTC), Charley Clark (RBC), Eric Ware(OLC), Kevin Thurman (CrnC), Larry Williams (SftC), Jason Richardson (LBC), Melvin Boswell(DefA), Kevin Ingram(OffA), Justin Vlau(SpTA)

2018 results: 3-5 (2-4) South Suburban Blue. The Meteors missed the 2018 IHSA football state playoff field.

2019 TF North Meteors schedule

08/30/2019 Fri @ Homewood-Flossmoor High School A 7:00 PM Homewood-Flossmoor High School -

09/06/2019 Fri vs. Julian High School H 6:30 PM Football field -

09/13/2019 Fri vs. Bremen High School H 6:30 PM Football field -

09/20/2019 Fri @ T.F. South High School A 7:00 PM T.F. South High School -

09/27/2019 Fri vs. Lemont High School H 7:00 PM Football field -

10/04/2019 Fri vs. Eisenhower HS H 6:30 PM Football field -

10/11/2019 Fri vs. Oak Forest High School H 7:00 PM Football field -

10/18/2019 Fri @ Tinley Park High School A 7:00 PM Tinley Park High School

10/25/2019 Fri @ Hillcrest High School A 7:00 PM Hillcrest High School

2018 TF North Meteors Summer/7on7 plans

Blazer 7on7 in Charlotte, North Carolina,

Otis Wilson 7on7,

Illinois referee association 7on7 @TFNORTH

Did you know....that TF North's home field (Wilbur Petree Field) is one of just a handful of IHSA fields that plays from East to West?

