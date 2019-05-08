2019 Team Preview: TF North
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Caleb Green
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|
Kendi Young
|
RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Micheal Shipley
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
165
|
Malik Beasley
|
WR
|
2021
|
5-foot-8
|
170
|
Kamarul Evans
|
OG
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
240
|
Treshawn Lewis
|
OC
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
230
|
Michael Mitchell
|
OG
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
260
|
Chris Lockridge
|
OT
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
270
|
David Green
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Semaj Brown
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
195
|
Justin Sapp
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
190
|
Semaj Brown
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
195
|
David Green
|
FS
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Sinque Davis
|
DE
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
190
|
Toney Tabb
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
210
|
Tyshaun McGee
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
175
|
Donell Thomas
|
WR
|
2021
|
5-foot-8
|
160
School: TF North
Mascot: Meteors
Conference: South Suburban Blue
Twitter:
Head Coach: Tristan Stovall
Assistant Coaches: William Isabelle (DC), Marcus Thomas (OC), Albert Curse (SpTC), Charley Clark (RBC), Eric Ware(OLC), Kevin Thurman (CrnC), Larry Williams (SftC), Jason Richardson (LBC), Melvin Boswell(DefA), Kevin Ingram(OffA), Justin Vlau(SpTA)
2018 results: 3-5 (2-4) South Suburban Blue. The Meteors missed the 2018 IHSA football state playoff field.
2019 TF North Meteors schedule
08/30/2019 Fri @ Homewood-Flossmoor High School A 7:00 PM Homewood-Flossmoor High School -
09/06/2019 Fri vs. Julian High School H 6:30 PM Football field -
09/13/2019 Fri vs. Bremen High School H 6:30 PM Football field -
09/20/2019 Fri @ T.F. South High School A 7:00 PM T.F. South High School -
09/27/2019 Fri vs. Lemont High School H 7:00 PM Football field -
10/04/2019 Fri vs. Eisenhower HS H 6:30 PM Football field -
10/11/2019 Fri vs. Oak Forest High School H 7:00 PM Football field -
10/18/2019 Fri @ Tinley Park High School A 7:00 PM Tinley Park High School
10/25/2019 Fri @ Hillcrest High School A 7:00 PM Hillcrest High School
2018 TF North Meteors Summer/7on7 plans
Blazer 7on7 in Charlotte, North Carolina,
Otis Wilson 7on7,
Illinois referee association 7on7 @TFNORTH
Did you know....that TF North's home field (Wilbur Petree Field) is one of just a handful of IHSA fields that plays from East to West?