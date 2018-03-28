Crystal Lake (IL) South sophomore offensive linemen recruit Dominic Collado (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) made a visit on Tuesday to Central Michigan and came away with his first scholarship offer. Collado recaps his visit to Central Michigan and more in this recruiting update.

"Picking up my first offer from Central Michigan is pretty exciting," Collado said. "I had been staying in touch with the CMU coaches since last summer when they saw me at a camp. It seemed like the CMU coaches really liked me and definitely surprised me today with my first offer."

Collado came away impressed with Central Michigan on Tuesday.

"I really liked it at Central Michigan. I had a chance to tour the facilities and I was also able to watch a spring practice. CMU is planning to add a new facility soon and it looks like it will be great according to the drawings. Central Michigan also has a great atmosphere and a real family feeling. The coaches made me feel like part of the family already and it was a great visit. CMU called me up to the coaches offices and that's when they offered me a scholarship offer."

Collado also has one more visit set for this week.

"I'm also going to visit Western Michigan on Thursday. I have family that lives in Michigan so we are staying up here with my family this week and I can fit a few college visits in over my spring break off from school."

Collado also made an earlier visit this week to Ball State.

"I went to Ball State earlier this week and it was also a nice visit. The coaches greeted us right away and gave me a tour of the stadium and some of the facilities. I liked how the campus at Ball State is really nice and everything is pretty close together. Ball State has a really nice field and weight room. Ball State also just has a nice atmosphere and the coaches seem pretty excited about me. They asked me to stay in touch and that they said they would follow me closely this spring and summer."

Collado has also been drawing some additional college looks this spring.

"Schools like Northwestern, Michigan, Nebraska, Indiana, Minnesota plus NIU and some other MAC schools have been following me."

