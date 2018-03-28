St. Charles (Ill.) East sophomore offensive lineman Dylan Barrett took an unofficial visit to Illinois on Tuesday with several of his teammates.

This was the second visit of the month to Champaign for the 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman, who is one of the top underclassmen in the state of Illinois.

“I watched the practice, met with Tre (Stalling) from Player Development, met with Coach (Luke) Butkus, and had one-on-one time with my dad and Coach (Lovie) Smith,” Barrett said. “It was great. Going down there again to see the coaches, players, and faculties was fun. And I brought my teammates with me, so it was fun to be down there with them too.”