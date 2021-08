2021 Conference Breakdown Page

The Fall 2021 IHSA Football season is just days away, and it's time to start breaking down the upcoming football season.

EDGYTIM.com remains your home for everything you'll need for countdown to fall IHSA Football Kickoff including our annual in depth preseason team previews. The EDGYTIM Conference Breakdown are stacked with important information and accurate preseason information including returning starters, newcomers to watch plus full and updated team schedules, EDGY's Take on each conference and much, much more.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today to the EDGY Nation VIP access and never miss a thing.

---

• Talk about this article inside The EDGY Nation

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud.

• Follow us on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Like us on Facebook