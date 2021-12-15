2021 Early Signing Day Breakdown
So how does the State of Illinois Class of 2022 rank overall? One of the biggest fears facing the State of Illinois Class of 2022 has been the current recruiting landscape. Several key issues and factors could no question impact negatively the overall amount of athletic scholarships has no question come to fruition this early Signing Period. The combination of the State of Illinois not playing fall football in 2020 limited the ability of college programs to truly scout and evaluate players. Combine no fall 2020 football along with the recently installed Transfer Portal plus all college level player being granted an additional year of eligibility due to COVID....and all of those factors no question hurts high school football recruiting process in a historic fashion.
One of the most eye opening areas that so far has seen a very limited number of early signers? The FCS level, especially here within the State of Illinois has very few money offers available for the Class of 2022. One important point to remember here....FCS can and will split scholarships and according to several local FCS schools more names will appear on several signing lists today...but the reality is many of those same names are considered Preferred Walk On candidates.....meaning they will not be drawing any athletic scholarship monies.
Total number of FBS level names from the State of Illinois who have signed Letters of Intent? (Source Rivals.com database)
2022: 46 (more will be added to this class in February 2022)
2021: 76
2020: 61
2019: 64
2018: 67
2017: 73
2016: 68
2015: 70
2014: 73
I'm projecting the Class of 2021 to wind up having 52-55 names total sign FBS level Letters of Intent by the end of the February recruiting period. I'm also not very confident that we will see a huge spike in FCS names signing tomorrow or in early February.
EDGYTIM.com Class of 2022 Early Signing Day Top 50 Recruit Rankings
Will we have any Early Signing Day drama?
Doubtful.
Several quality names remain uncommitted, and I'm more than interested to see just how many names end up signing a Letter of Intent today to say D2 to the NAIA level. From a Power 5 standpoint, outside of the recent commitment of Brother Rice 2 star ranked QB Jack Lausch to Northwestern....I don't see too many stragglers and with the lack of viable offers and options out there....I would be shocked to see very many kids who decide to sit Wednesday out.
So what ended up being position of overall strength in the Class of 2022 in the State of Illinois?
Wide Receiver. Four of the Top 10 ranked names in the Class of 2022 in Illinois play receiver led by East St. Louis 5 star WR Luther Burden (Missouri) along with St. Rita 4 star ranked WR Kaleb Brown (Ohio State), former Nazareth Academy and Plainfield East 4 star ranked WR Tyler Morris (Michigan) and four star ranked Naperville Central WR Reggie Fleurima form a really talented and high level group at receiver. Add in several other top names to watch in Palatine Jacob Bostick (Iowa), Fenwick Eian Pugh (Illinois) plus Fenwick WR/TE Max Reese (Eastern Michigan) and Springfield WR Rashad Rochelle (Rutgers) all in the Top 25 is an impressive group of receivers.
So which position ended up being down in the Class of 2022?
Defensive Linemen. For quite a few years the State of Illinois seemed to be on a nice roll when it came to defensive linemen, yet for whatever reasons and overall numbers and talent level on the defensive line has continue to lag behind several other spots. Just 4 names made my Final Class of 2022 Top 50 recruit rankings led by Shepard DL Roy Williams (NIU), St. Charles East DE Kelton McCaslin (NDSU) and Lockport twin DE Cody Silzer (EIU) and DE Cole Silzer (EIU)