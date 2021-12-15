2021 Early Signing Day Breakdown

So how does the State of Illinois Class of 2022 rank overall? One of the biggest fears facing the State of Illinois Class of 2022 has been the current recruiting landscape. Several key issues and factors could no question impact negatively the overall amount of athletic scholarships has no question come to fruition this early Signing Period. The combination of the State of Illinois not playing fall football in 2020 limited the ability of college programs to truly scout and evaluate players. Combine no fall 2020 football along with the recently installed Transfer Portal plus all college level player being granted an additional year of eligibility due to COVID....and all of those factors no question hurts high school football recruiting process in a historic fashion.

One of the most eye opening areas that so far has seen a very limited number of early signers? The FCS level, especially here within the State of Illinois has very few money offers available for the Class of 2022. One important point to remember here....FCS can and will split scholarships and according to several local FCS schools more names will appear on several signing lists today...but the reality is many of those same names are considered Preferred Walk On candidates.....meaning they will not be drawing any athletic scholarship monies.

Total number of FBS level names from the State of Illinois who have signed Letters of Intent? (Source Rivals.com database)

2022: 46 (more will be added to this class in February 2022)

2021: 76

2020: 61

2019: 64

2018: 67

2017: 73

2016: 68

2015: 70

2014: 73

I'm projecting the Class of 2021 to wind up having 52-55 names total sign FBS level Letters of Intent by the end of the February recruiting period. I'm also not very confident that we will see a huge spike in FCS names signing tomorrow or in early February.

EDGYTIM.com Class of 2022 Early Signing Day Top 50 Recruit Rankings



