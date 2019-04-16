2021 ILB Uihlein visited Wisconsin
Lake Forest (Ill.) sophomore inside linebacker recruit Mac Uihlein (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer recently from the University of Wisconsin. Uihlein was also abl...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news