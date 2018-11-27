Lake Zurich (Ill.) sophomore inside linebacker prospect Bryan Sanborn (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) recently wrapped up a very strong sophomore season for the Bears and head coach Luke Mertens. Sanborn, who is already holding an early offer from Eastern Illinois checks in and talks recruiting and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"I'm playing basketball this winter," Sanborn said. "I was named as an all conference player this past season and I felt I had a decent season on the varsity."

Sanborn was asked to recap his recently completed sophomore season along with grading his overall performance.

"From a letter grade standpoint I would give myself a B+. A lot of things for me this season was still pretty new but I was able to learn a lot this season. Luke (Dwyer) really took me aside and I really learned from him this season and I just feel that I was able to grow and just tried to improve my overall game this past season. I ended up with 93 tackles, 18 tackles for loss along with 4 forced fumbles and one blocked punt."

Sanborn, who is the younger brother of former Lake Zurich and current Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I went to a Badgers game when they played Illinois and we also went and saw games on the road at Purdue and Iowa. The Wisconsin coaches follow me on Twitter but in all honesty that's about it for recruiting with them for now. People ask me all the time about when I'm going to go to Wisconsin. I guess if they recruit me and offer me it's a possibility and the school is starting to grow on me a lot. I know that Jack loves it at Wisconsin which is big but I can also see myself doing my own thing."

So what will Sanborn work on this off season to improve his overall game?

"I definitely need to read my keys better. I'm also going to just get bigger, stronger and quicker."

Does Sanborn have a dream school?

"My Dad played at Oregon back in the 70's so my dream school growing up was always Oregon."

Bryan Sanborn has a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois University.

