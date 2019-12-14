Bolingbrook (Ill.) linebacker Tyler McLaurin has picked up offers from the likes of Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue, Iowa State and Illinois, and the class of 2021 prospect could be on his way to receiving an offer from Notre Dame. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has been receiving plenty of interest from the Fighting Irish this fall, and he visited campus Nov. 23 for the Boston College game. "I thought the visit went very well," the three-star prospect said. "I really enjoyed the visit and how it was well organized.

Tyler McLaurin enjoyed his Notre Dame visit last month. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)

I enjoyed the facilities," McLaurin said. "It gave me the vibe that they are all about creating results with what they have. The atmosphere is the stadium was unbelievable. The culture of the Notre Dame society was surreal." McLaurin got to speak with Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees, who has been the main point of contact, as well as defensive line coach Mike Elston and defensive coordinator Clark Lea. "They talked to me a bit about my film and how I could fit in their program," McLaurin said.

McLaurin's fit at Notre Dame may be at rover. In watching his most recent film available on his Hudl page, he plays linebacker but is also split out in coverage too, very similar to the how Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah starred for the Irish this fall.

McLaurin has versatility, and the Bolingbrook standout informed BGI that he's being looked at as an outside linebacker or even a rush end by Notre Dame. "I believe I stand well with the coaches there," explained McLaurin. "They seem to like my film and the way that I play. I think that the fact that they have already watched my games means they are at least slightly interested." McLaurin is teammates with 2021 safety Justin Walters, who the Irish offered this fall. McLaurin also plays on the Bolingbrook basketball team.