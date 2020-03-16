Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West junior offensive guard recruit Wes Hoeh (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) has three early scholarship offers os far this early spring. Hoeh checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting and more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I have offers so far from Kent State, Central Michigan and also Columbia," Hoeh said. "I was hoping to make some upcoming college visits but with all of the Coronavirus issues I'm not use about when I'll be able to make any visits ."

Hoeh filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"Kent State was my first offer and since I've added the offers from Central Michigan and also Columbia. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Yale, Dartmouth and also North Dakota State. I've made visits already to NIU and Miami of Ohio. I was hoping to get out to visit Yale and Dartmouth this spring but with the Coronavirus those have been cancelled."

Hoeh has also been focused on improving his overall game this off season.

"I've been working on just getting bigger, stronger and adding more good weight this off season. I'm also always working on improving my overall fundamentals including my hand placement and just getting better with my entire game. I've also been focusing more on my diet and eating more protein along with adding more food and more meals."

Hoeh also talked about his strengths on the field.

"I always look to finish the play through the whistle and my goal is to just bury kids on every play. I just go hard and never quit on a play."

Hoeh is also excited for the Hilltoppers chances in 2020.

"We had a pretty balanced mix of seniors and juniors as starters last year so we bring back some good kids for next year. We also has a very good sophomore group back so we will be ready for a big season."

Does Hoeh have a dream school?

"I'm a huge fan of the Army/Navy game every year and I'd love to play someday in that game. I've always been interested in the military academies and they also offer great academics which is important to me."



