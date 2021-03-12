EdgyTim - 2021 Spring Preview: Fox Valley

The long awaited IHSA Football season is finally upon us.

Make sure and check out this latest 2021 Spring Preview of the Fox Valley Conference. EDGYTIM breaks down multiple conferences from across the state of Illinois here. So who will win the conference? EDGYTIM provides his preseason prediction for each conference right now. Also who will be the conference Most Valuable Player? Sleeper Player to Watch? Top conference games this spring? Also DO NOY miss EDGYTIM's in depth video breakdown of your favorite conference today!

2021 Spring Preview: Fox Valley Conference