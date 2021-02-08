EdgyTim - 2021 WR/TE Laterza is betting on himself

Arlington Heights (Ill.) St. Viator senior WR/TE Joe Laterza (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) is an intriguing athlete who has made tremendous strides in his game over the last year. Laterza, who also happens to be a top long snapper has had several various college options and offers but remains uncommitted. Laterza checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news in this update.

"I'm still uncommitted," Laterza said. "Now that we are going to have a spring football season in Illinois I'm going to hold off making a college decision for now. I guess I'm betting on myself and I believe in myself and my ability to play at the highest level."

Laterza filled us in on his latest recruiting news this winter.

"I've been in contact with several schools who are still interested in me this winter. I've been in touch with the coaches from Duke. Duke has said that once I'm accepted into the school they would have a PWO spot available for me. They like me as a long snapper and I'm also hoping I could work my way onto the wide receiver depth chart. Army gas also been very interested in me along with NIU and Illinois. I had some earlier contact with TCU regarding my long snapping but I haven't heard back from them in a little while."

Laterza is a late bloomer who's overall game and physical tools have undergone a major change since his last time playing in 2019.

"I look back at my 2019 video and I'm just a completely different player. I was around 6-foot-3, 185 pounds and now I'm at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds. I'm a lot stronger and much more of an athlete now compared to 2019. I'm just a lot better player now and I can't wait to show everyone what I can do this spring."

Laterza is now looking at his upcoming spring senior season as another chance to prove himself to colleges.

"When I saw the news about the IHSA letting football happen I was jumping up and down I was so happy when I heard the news. I just wanted a chance to play and now we will have that chance. Getting ready for the season is np problem since we've been training for well over a year. I'm going to bet on myself and use this spring to show everyone how much I've improved my game."







