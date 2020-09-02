2022 ATH Anderson adds his first offer
Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy junior ATH Jordan Anderson (6-foot-3, 217 pounds) as expected saw a flurry of recruiting contact on September 1st, the first day that college coached could call prosp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news