Gibson City (Ill.) Melvin City sophomore running back recruit Aidan Laughery (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) has been on several recruiting radar screens since hitting the varsity level during his freshman year in 2018 at Gibson City/Melvin Sibley. Laughery earlier this week added his first scholarship offer from Washington State and discusses his latest offer and recruiting news here.

"I had been in touch with the Washington State recruiting coordinator (John Richardson) for about a week or so," Laughery said. "I was asked to call him a few days ago and that's when Washington State offered me a scholarship."

Laughery, who is also a standout track athlete for GCMS filled us in on his initial impressions from adding his first offer from Washington State.

"It's just a great feeling. Washington State said they really like my speed and my explosiveness. They are recruiting me as a running back and they run a spread RPO offense and they feel I would be a great fit in the offense. I still need to learn more about Washington State and I'll look into them soon. The only other school that I've had contact with so far is Illinois. I went to an Illinois game last season when they played Northwestern. I've also been getting a lot more follows on Twitter from more college coaches lately including Iowa and some other Big Ten schools."

Laughery is also excited to be wrapping up the school year this Friday.

"We end the school year this Friday. The whole COVID-19 pandemic has been pretty wild and I've been just trying to make the best of it. Online learning went fine for me. It took a little while for everyone to get used to it and once we all got used to it things got better. Workout wise I have a friend who has a big gym and I've been able to get my lifts and my workouts in."

In the meantime, Laughery will continue to work on improving his overall game this spring.

"I've been really focused on improving the little things along with always getting bigger, stronger and faster. I'm focused on just running crisper routes and also just learn more coverages and improve my overall football IQ."

