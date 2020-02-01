News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-01 19:26:22 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 OL Valen Erickson recaps Illinois visit

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois hosted several prospects for visits on Saturday before the dead period kicks in. One of the underclassmen on campus was 2022 offensive lineman Valen Erickson from Chicago St. Rita. Orange ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}