Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South sophomore running back prospect Trevor Burnett (5-foot-91, 175 pounds) has been on several radar recruiting screens for well over a year. Burnett made a Sunday return visit to Iowa and recaps his latest visit and more here.

"I made my third visit to Iowa on Sunday," Burnett said. "I had a great visit and experience at Iowa with my family. It was great."

Burnett, who had a strong 2019 sophomore season for the Raiders and head coach Ryan Crissey recapped his latest Iowa visit impressions.

"I just always love thew whole family vibe at Iowa. The overall community support and the great fan base is always impressive to me at Iowa. I'm also really impressed with how the coaches interact and how they treat the players. The coaches and players are definitely on the same page at Iowa. I was able to have a good talk with Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster on Sunday. Coach Foster talked about how the little things really matter and gave me some great thoughts and feedback. He wants me to keep working on my overall speed and lateral quickness and Iowa invited me back to visit again sometime soon."

Does Burnett have any upcoming college visits planned?

"I'm considering going to visit Western Michigan sometime soon fo a visit. Notre Dame actually sent me a camp invitation for this summer and I might camp with Notre Dame this summer."

Burnett also discussed what he's been working on to improve his game this winter.

"I'm looking to get stronger, faster and just better for next season. I also want to have better balance this coming season along with just having better explosiveness."