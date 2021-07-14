2022 S Roll commits to Navy

LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior safety recruit Peter Roll (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) decided on Tuesday to end his recruiting process and gave the US Naval Academy his verbal commitment. Roll discusses his commitment to Navy in this latest recruiting news update.

"Early on in my recruiting process I just really never thought I would ever end up committing to any service academy" Roll said. "But once Navy became involved with me I listened and learn more about Navy and what they have to offer. The more I looked into and researched Navy the more interested I became in them. Here I am today committing to Navy and it's an amazing feeling."

So what factors stood out to Roll that made him give Navy his verbal commitment?

"I had just a great visit to Navy and I had an immediate connection with the Navy coaches and staff. The more i looked into Navy the more confident I became that I can take on the demands of the Naval Academy. The more I looked at several different factors including the great education and academics, post-graduation opportunities along with just the awesome opportunity to serve my country just all added up to me. I just loved it at Navy on my visit. You won't find anything that compared to different opportunities that Navy has to offer. My family is also 100 percent on board with my decision and after I told them my choice they all said that they also wanted me to chose Navy."

Roll was also able to reach out to former Barrington DE Jackson Perkins who recently graduated from the US Navy Academy to get honest feedback.

"My Dad (Chris Roll) coaches a few different players who played at West Point in the past, but I ended up talking with Jackson (Perkins) who just graduated from the Naval Academy. Jackson was a great help and we had a lot of the same mindset when he was in high school about Navy and his recruiting. He really gave me an honest opinion and perspective on every day life at Navy along with playing football as well as attending the Naval Academy."

Roll, who narrowed down his final top two schools to Army and Navy was also ready to make his decision now despite not getting much pressure from either academy to make an early choice.

"I didn't get a lot of pressure to make an early decision and I really appreciated that from both Army and Navy. I had some time to use but in my mind I also wanted to make a decision before me senior season begins. I just looked ta all of my options and just felt it was the right to to make my decision. Why wait when I already knew I was ready to commit to Navy, so I committed."

Roll, who was recruited by Navy as a safety is thrilled to have his college decision behind him.

"It's a really good feeling to be committed to Navy. I'm going to play safety at Navy and the safety position is a unique spot in the defense. I'll be used in several different spots on the defense and it's really excited and a big challenge."

