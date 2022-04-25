2022 Team Preview: St. Laurence Vikings

The 2022 IHSA Football season is just days away, and it's time to start breaking down the upcoming 2022 IHSA football season.

EDGYTIM.com remains your home for everything you'll need for countdown to fall IHSA Football Kickoff including our annual in-depth preseason team previews. The EDGYTIM Preseason Team Previews (which are filled out and completed by each high school program's head coach) are stacked with important information and accurate preseason information including recruiting starters, newcomers to watch plus full and updated team schedules, along with EDGY's Take on each team and much, much more.

CLICK HERE to see my latest Fall Preview for the St. Laurence Vikings today.

Fall Team Preview: Reed Custer Comets

Fall Team Preview: Collinsville Kahoks

Fall Team Preview: St. Edwards Green Wave

Fall Team Preview: Elmwood Park Tigers

Fall Team Preview: Coal City Coalers

Fall Team Preview: Dundee Crown Chargers

Fall Team Preview Reavis Rams