2022 Team Preview: St. Laurence Vikings
The 2022 IHSA Football season is just days away, and it's time to start breaking down the upcoming 2022 IHSA football season.
EDGYTIM.com remains your home for everything you'll need for countdown to fall IHSA Football Kickoff including our annual in-depth preseason team previews. The EDGYTIM Preseason Team Previews (which are filled out and completed by each high school program's head coach) are stacked with important information and accurate preseason information including recruiting starters, newcomers to watch plus full and updated team schedules, along with EDGY's Take on each team and much, much more.
CLICK HERE to see my latest Fall Preview for the St. Laurence Vikings today.
Fall Team Preview: Reed Custer Comets
Fall Team Preview: Collinsville Kahoks
Fall Team Preview: St. Edwards Green Wave
Fall Team Preview: Elmwood Park Tigers
Fall Team Preview: Coal City Coalers
Fall Team Preview: Dundee Crown Chargers
Fall Team Preview Reavis Rams