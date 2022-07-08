2022 Week 1 Top Games to Watch

Here are my Week 1 Top Games to Watch state wide;

Rochester at SHG- Ok I'm not thrilled to see the Leonard Bowl on Week 1 and I'm guessing the feeling is the same on both sidelines....yet it is what it is. Not a great move to have one of the state's top marquee games of the year in Week 1....just saying Central State 8 schedulers.

Arcola at Tuscola- The annual Cola War is always one of the best and longest running rivalry games in the entire State of Illinois.

Barrington at Warren Township- This game has quietly become a really strong Week 1 non conference showdown between two of the better Northern suburban Class 8A programs.

St. Laurence at Moline- I love when teams like St Laurence and Moline break outside of it's own bubbles to take on an opponent they would generally never face. Both have playoff aspirations for 2022 and this will be a nice early measuring stick game.

Glenbard North vs Kenwood at Gately Sat 11AM- One of three terrific suburban versus CPL matchups at Gately Stadium on the South Side of Chicago. Kenwood and head coach Sinque Turner has a roster full of D1 recruits while Glenbard North will just outhit everyone and everything all season long.

Wheaton South vs Simeon at Gately Sat 3PM- Both are traditional state playoff teams looking to get off to a good early start with a win. Simeon senior four star ranked WR Malik Elzy is a name to watch here for the Wolverines.

Batavia vs Phillips at Gatley Sat 7PM- Batavia will be highly ranked in the preseason and is looking to have a better experience in Chicago in Week 1 after seeing it's 2021 season end in Chicago.

St. Xavier Ohio at Loyola Academy (Sunday)- The Ramblers will take on one of the nation's top power football programs in St. Xavier.

St. Rita at Mount Carmel (100th meeting)- It's easily one of the best overall rivalry games in the State of Illinois year in and year out. Both Mount Carmel and St Rita have high expectations again in 2022 and a win here is a big boost,

Coal City at Morris- A local area rivalry game that features two teams and schools/communities who respect each other...yet they also don't like each other as well.

Lincoln Way East at Crete-Monee- The Warriors will host state power Lincoln-Way East and Crete-Monee and head coach John Konecki always seems to play the Griffins and head coach Rob Zvonar's teams tough.

Kankakee at Nazareth Academy- Great matchup between two programs looking for a state title in 2022. Nazareth Academy and head coach Tim Racki welcomes back a strong group while Kankakee also has several top recruits to watch.

Libertyville at Lemont- Another matchup between two teams and program that just have very little history. Libertyville is a playoff caliber team year in and year out of the North Suburban conference and will travel to Lemont. Lemont head coach Bret Kooi welcomes back 15 returning starters including 10 back on offense this fall.

Montini Catholic at ICCP- Immaculate Conception College Prep and head coach Bill Krefft is one of the top small enrollment programs in the state and step up to take on another smaller enrollment state power in Montini Catholic. Huge local bragging rights are on the line here.

Metamora at Peoria- Another local showdown in Central Illinois worth keeping an eye on in Week 1. Metamora and head coach Jared Grebner, known as more of a power running/play action offense will take on a Peoria Lions program under Tim Thornton known for it's high octane passing attack and explosive offense. This is a showdown that last was played back in 1991 so expectations are high for this Week 1 game.

Neuqua Valley at Oswego- Both are located a few miles away from each other, and despite having a limited history of playing against each other, whenever these two get together it;'s hard hitting, very physical and personal.

Richards vs Morgan Park- Richards still always plays a very solid non conference schedule and take on one of the best CPL teams in the Mustangs.

Fenwick vs OPRF at SeatGeek Stadium- Great to see this huge neighborhood rivalry game being brought back to life.

St Charles North at Palatine- Two very solid teams and programs here expected to have another big season in 2022.

Sycamore vs DeKalb @ NIU- Year in and year out truly one of the biggest rivalry games in the Northern part of the state. This game always draws huge crowds to NIU.

St, Francis at Lake Forest- I just find this matchup as intriguing as heck. St. Francis has championship aspirations in Class 4A while the Scouts just win a ton of games and are always battle tested every year in Class 6A.

East St. Louis vs St Francis Academy (Baltimore) @ Hall of Fame Stadium Canton Ohio- No one plays as rough of a non conference schedule year in and year out than the Flyers and St Francis Academy out of Baltimore will again be a nationally tanked power.

Hinsdale Central at Naperville Central- This game has also developed very quickly into a strong Week 1 rivalry game.

Glenbard West-at Marist Wow, what a great Week 1 showdown!

Notre Dame at Willowbrook- Two very hard hitting, well coached and no-nonsense programs that will also be highly entertaining to watch.







