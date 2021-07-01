2023 DE Laurich recaps his camp visits

Yorkville (Ill.) junior defensive end prospect Andrew Laurich (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) has been very busy this summer, taking part in multiple college satellite camps and showing coaches his skills and potential for the next level. Laurich checks in and recaps his latest summer camp travels and more in this recruiting update.

"I've been able to get out to several different camps this summer and they have all gone pretty well," Laurich said. "I felt I performed pretty well at all of the camps, but my best camp I would say was the North Central College camps. I went to all three days and I was abler to connect with a lot of college coaches from that camp."

Laurich filled us in on his summer camp visits.

"I ended up going to all three North Central College camps along with camps at Illinois, Grand Valley State along with Saginaw Valley and also St. Ambrose. My older sister goes to GVSU so I went and visited her, camped at GVSU then drove over the Saginaw Valley for that camp. I felt pretty good overall about how I did at the different camps. North Central College had a lot of college coaches which was good. I also felt I performed well at Illinois. I was able to be seen by Coach (Terrance) Jamison at North Central College, but at the Illinois camp I was able to work with him one on one and I really enjoyed working with him."

So has Laurich started to draw new recruiting looks this summer?

"I'm definitely getting more follows on Twitter from college coaches and I also had some good talks with those coaches after the camps. I've talked with the coaches from Illinois, Arizona State, North Dakota, Eastern Illinois, Western Michigan, Miami of Ohio and a few other schools as well. It was just an exciting experience to get to work with those coaches and get to meet them and talk after the camps. I also was able to get good feedback and coaching from the different college coaches at the camps. The college camps ended up being a great experience and I learned a lot at each camp."

So what's up next this summer for Laurich?

"We are already lifting as a team and conditioning. We report back to our team for camp on July 5th. I know that Miami of Ohio has a camp at the end of July that I might try to attend."