Others under consideration: Coal City/Chicago DeLaSalle/St. Viator/Columbia/Macomb/Murphysboro/Marengo

10. Wheaton Academy (0-0) (10) Next: @ St. Michael Austin Rexas

9. Rochelle (0-0) (9) Next: @ Woodstock

8. Geneseo (0-0) (8) Next: vs Chicago Nobel Corner

7. Mt, Zion (0-0) (7) Next: vs Bartonville Limestone

6. Carterville (0-0) (6) Next: @ Benton

5. Morris (0-0) (5) Next: @ Coal City

4. Rockford Boylan (0-0) (3) Next: @ Rockford East

3. Richmond Burton (0-0) (3) Next: @ Marian Central Catholic

2. IC Catholic Prep (0-0) (2) Next: vs Gary Bowman Academy

1. Rochester (0-0) (1) Next: vs Peoria @ Peoria Stadium

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.