2023 EDGYTIM Preseason Class 4A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

2023 Preseason EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10 Poll

1. Rochester (0-0) (1) Next: vs Peoria @ Peoria Stadium

2. IC Catholic Prep (0-0) (2) Next: vs Gary Bowman Academy

3. Richmond Burton (0-0) (3) Next: @ Marian Central Catholic

4. Rockford Boylan (0-0) (3) Next: @ Rockford East

5. Morris (0-0) (5) Next: @ Coal City

6. Carterville (0-0) (6) Next: @ Benton

7. Mt, Zion (0-0) (7) Next: vs Bartonville Limestone

8. Geneseo (0-0) (8) Next: vs Chicago Nobel Corner

9. Rochelle (0-0) (9) Next: @ Woodstock

10. Wheaton Academy (0-0) (10) Next: @ St. Michael Austin Rexas

Others under consideration: Coal City/Chicago DeLaSalle/St. Viator/Columbia/Macomb/Murphysboro/Marengo

