2023 Preseason EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10 Poll
1. Rochester (0-0) (1) Next: vs Peoria @ Peoria Stadium
2. IC Catholic Prep (0-0) (2) Next: vs Gary Bowman Academy
3. Richmond Burton (0-0) (3) Next: @ Marian Central Catholic
4. Rockford Boylan (0-0) (3) Next: @ Rockford East
5. Morris (0-0) (5) Next: @ Coal City
6. Carterville (0-0) (6) Next: @ Benton
7. Mt, Zion (0-0) (7) Next: vs Bartonville Limestone
8. Geneseo (0-0) (8) Next: vs Chicago Nobel Corner
9. Rochelle (0-0) (9) Next: @ Woodstock
10. Wheaton Academy (0-0) (10) Next: @ St. Michael Austin Rexas
Others under consideration: Coal City/Chicago DeLaSalle/St. Viator/Columbia/Macomb/Murphysboro/Marengo
