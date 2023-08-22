Others under Consideration: Lake Forest/Normal West/Rock Island/Springfield/Champaign Centennial/Dunlap/Crystal Lake Central/Crystal Lake South/Deerfield/Niles Notre Dame/Kaneland/Bloomington

10. Crete-Monee (0-0) (10) Next: vs Carmel Catholic

9. Simeon (0-0) (9) Next: @ Wheaton South

8. Cary Grove (0-0) (8) Next: vs Central (Burlington) High

7. Glenwood (0-0) (7) Next: vs Danville

6. Lemont (0-0) (6) Next: @ Libertyville

5. Geneva (0-0) (5) Next: @ Metea Valley

4. St Rita (0-0) (4) Next: @ Sandburg

3. Kankakee (0-0) (3) Next: vs Nazareth Academy

2. Providence Catholic (0-0) (2) Next: @ Lake Central Indiana

1. East St. Louis (0-0) (1) Next: vs Mount Carmel at Illinois State

