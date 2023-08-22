Others under Consideration: Harlem/Normal Community/Pekin/Wheaton North/Wheaton South/Jacobs/Bradley/Glenbard North/Downers Grove North/Prospect/Willowbrook/Yorkville

10. Hononegah (0-0) (10) Next: vs Rockford Jefferson

9. Kenwood Academy (0-0) (9) Next: Thursday vs Lincoln Way East @ Gately

8. Moline (0-0) (8) Next: @ Glenbard North

7. Hersey (0-0) (7) Next: vs New Trier

6. Quincy (0-0) (6) Next: vs Quincy Notre Dame

5. St. Charles North (0-0) (5) Next: vs Palatine

4. Brother Rice (0-0) (4) Next: @ Maine South

3. Edwardsville (0-0) (3) Next: vs Jackson Missouri

2. Batavia (0-0) (2) Next: vs Chicago Phillips

1. Mount Carmel (0-0) (1) Next: vs East St. Louis @ Illinois State

