2023 EDGYTIM Preseason Class 8A Top 10 poll
1. Lincoln Way East (0-0) (1) Next: vs Kenwood @ Gately
2. Loyola Academy (0-0) (2) Next: @ Grand Rapids Central Catholic
3. York (0-0) (3) Next: @ Glenbrook South
4. Maine South (0-0) (4) Next: vs Brother Rice
5. Lyons Township (0-0) (5) Next: @ Prospect
6. Palatine (0-0) (6) Next: @ St Charles North
7. Warren Township (0-0) (7) Next: @ Barrington
8. Marist (0-0) (8) Next: @ Glenbard West
9. Glenbard West (0-0) (9) Next: vs Marist
10. Neuqua Valley (0-0) (10) Next: vs Oswego
Others under consideration: Lockport/Minooka/Naperville North/Homewood Flossmoor/Barrington/Bolingbrook/St Ignatius/Glenbrook South/Hinsdale Central/Naperville Central/O'Fallon/Oswego East/South Elgin/New Trier
