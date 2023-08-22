2023 EDGYTIM Preseason Class 8A Top 10 poll

1. Lincoln Way East (0-0) (1) Next: vs Kenwood @ Gately

2. Loyola Academy (0-0) (2) Next: @ Grand Rapids Central Catholic

3. York (0-0) (3) Next: @ Glenbrook South

4. Maine South (0-0) (4) Next: vs Brother Rice

5. Lyons Township (0-0) (5) Next: @ Prospect

6. Palatine (0-0) (6) Next: @ St Charles North

7. Warren Township (0-0) (7) Next: @ Barrington

8. Marist (0-0) (8) Next: @ Glenbard West

9. Glenbard West (0-0) (9) Next: vs Marist

10. Neuqua Valley (0-0) (10) Next: vs Oswego

Others under consideration: Lockport/Minooka/Naperville North/Homewood Flossmoor/Barrington/Bolingbrook/St Ignatius/Glenbrook South/Hinsdale Central/Naperville Central/O'Fallon/Oswego East/South Elgin/New Trier

