Minnesota’s success on the recruiting trail continued on Sunday when the Gophers picked up a commitment from 2023 Illinois linebacker Matt Kingsbury. He is the Gophers' 18th commitment in their 2023 recruiting class.

Kingsbury, who entered the weekend without an offer from the Gophers was on campus for an official visit on the final weekend prior to the Early Signing Period. The Gopher saw enough and liked what they saw out of Kingsbury, offering the Frankford (IL) native and then picking up a commitment shortly afterward.

It's a recruitment that mirrors heavily that of 2022 linebacker signee Maverick Baranowski who was a late cycle target and offeree who ended up committing to the Gophers. Baranowski was one 2022 signee that consistently impressed and was discussed by the Gophers' coaching staff throughout the season during press conferences.

P.J. Fleck and his staff hope for a similar story with Kingsbury.