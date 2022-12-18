2023 Illinois LB Matt Kingsbury commits to Minnesota
Minnesota’s success on the recruiting trail continued on Sunday when the Gophers picked up a commitment from 2023 Illinois linebacker Matt Kingsbury. He is the Gophers' 18th commitment in their 2023 recruiting class.
Kingsbury, who entered the weekend without an offer from the Gophers was on campus for an official visit on the final weekend prior to the Early Signing Period. The Gopher saw enough and liked what they saw out of Kingsbury, offering the Frankford (IL) native and then picking up a commitment shortly afterward.
It's a recruitment that mirrors heavily that of 2022 linebacker signee Maverick Baranowski who was a late cycle target and offeree who ended up committing to the Gophers. Baranowski was one 2022 signee that consistently impressed and was discussed by the Gophers' coaching staff throughout the season during press conferences.
P.J. Fleck and his staff hope for a similar story with Kingsbury.
Kingsbury had offers from multiple Group of Five and FCS programs but also held a preferred walk-on offer from Texas A&M prior to the visit.
"It was my first visit to Minnesota, at the end of the visit I had a meeting with Coach Fleck in which he offered me it was an easy decision for me," Kingsbury told TGR when asked about his commitment. "I really felt like I was a perfect fit with the place. the players were very welcoming and friendly, and share common goals as to mine. The coaches are honest with you and coach Fleck really believes in me. They treated me so great and that made committing to Minnesota a no-brainer."
Kingsbury joins Hutchinson (MN) native Alex Elliott as future members of the Gophers' linebacker room. Elliott committed to the Gophers in June following an official visit of his own. West Fargo (ND)'s Karter Menz is listed as a linebacker here on Rivals but instead will be a defensive end at the collegiate level.
The Gophers also added Western Michigan linebacker Ryan Selig via the transfer portal last week.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.