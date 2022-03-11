T.J. McMillen crossed state lines to attend last weekend's Junior Day at Wisconsin, but it was not the first time the 2023 offensive lineman drove up to Madison. He previously attended the win against Eastern Michigan last September, and the Illinois native enjoyed his latest trip to "The Badger State."

"It's amazing. I had a great experience," McMillen told BadgerBlitz.com on Wednesday night. "Going through the facilities, talking to coach [Bob] Bostad, talking to a whole bunch of coaches, I loved it. It was amazing, and it's definitely a place I’d go see again.”