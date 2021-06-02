2023 QB Dawson has summer plans
Downers Grove (Ill.) South 2023 quarterback prospect Ryan Dawson (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) is gearing up for a busy summer which will include juggling a few sports along with some college football cam...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news