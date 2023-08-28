2023 Week 2 Class 4A Top 10 poll
2023 Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Class 4A Top 10 poll
(this is the free version of the 2023 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 2 Class 4A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
2023 Class 4A EDGYTIM Week 2 poll
1. Rochester 1-0 (1) vs Springfield
2. IC Catholic Prep 1-0 (2) vs Chicago Orr
3. Richmond Burton 1-0 (3) vs Quincy Notre Dame
4. Boylan 1-0 (4) @ Jefferson
5. Morris 1-0 (5) vs Joliet West
6. Carterville 1-0 (6) vs Hampshire
7. Mt, Zion 1-0 (7) vs Triad
8. Geneseo 1-0 (8) vs Grayslake Central
9. Rochelle 1-0 (9) vs Morton
10. Wheaton Academy 1-0 (10) @ St Charles East
Out: None