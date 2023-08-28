2023 Week 2 Class 5A Top 10 poll
2023 Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 10 poll
2023 Class 5A EDGYTIM Week 2 poll
1. Nazareth Academy 0-1 (1) @ York
2. Peoria 0-1 (2) vs Danville
3. Prairie Ridge 1-0 (3) vs Crystal Lake South
4. Joliet Catholic 1-0 (4) vs Providence Catholic
5. Morgan Park 1-0 (5) @ Mount Carmel
6. Sycamore 1-0 (7) vs Simeon @ Gately
7. Sacred Heart Griffin 0-1 (4) vs U High
8. Highland 1-0 (9) @ Mahomet Seymour
9. Metamora 1-0 (NR) @ LaSalle Peru
10. Carmel Catholic 1-0 (NR) @ Lake Forest
Out: St Francis/Sterling