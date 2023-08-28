2023 Week 2 Class 7A Top 10
2023 Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 10 poll
2023 Class 7A EDGYTIM Week 2 poll
1. Mount Carmel 1-0 (1) vs Morgan Park
2. Batavia 1-0 (2) vs Lincoln Way East
3. Edwardsville 1-0 (3) @ Cahokia
4. Brother Rice 1-0 (4) @ Marist\
5. St. Charles North 1-0 (5) @ Crete-Monee
6, Quincy 1-0 (6) @ Alton
7. Hersey 1-0 (7) @ Fremd
8. Moline 1-0 (8) @ Benet Academy
9. Prospect 1-0 (NR) @ Barrington
10. Hononegah 1-0 (10) vs Harlem
Out: Kenwood Academy