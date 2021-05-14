2023 WR Malik Elzy on Minnesota: "I think it would be a good fit for me."
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!Four-star 2023 wide receiver Malik Elzy has blown up in the last month with new offers coming in left and right. Minnesota is the lates...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news