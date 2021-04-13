EdgyTim - 2024 ATH Griffin adds his first offer

Chicago (Ill.) Morgan Park (3-0) freshman running back/athlete recruit Tysean Griffin (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) has already been making an impact on both sides of the football so far this spring for the Mustangs and head coach Chris James. Griffin also was able to add his first scholarship offer on Monday from Temple University and Griffin discusses adding his first offer and more in this recruiting update.

"I was real surprised and excited to get my first offer (from Temple)," Griffin said. "Coach CJ (Chris James) texted myself and my parents and we called him back and he told us that I added my first offer from Temple. I got really excited and so did my family."

So what does Griffin know about Temple?

"I was able to see Temple play a game in person when they played against Cincinnati at Cincinnati. I know that the coaches at Temple have some guys from Chicago on the staff including Coach Melvin Rice who is my recruiting coach. Coach Rice went to my high school and he also played along with my head coach (Chris James) in high school. I haven't talked to any of the coaches just yet from Temple but we are going to set up a time to talk with them soon."

Griffin, who is starting on both sides of the football this spring for the Mustangs has also started to draw some new recruiting looks this spring.

"I've started getting some follows from college coaches on Twitter. I've gotten follows from the coaches at Notre Dame, Indiana, UTEP and a few other schools."

So how has Griffin been adjusting to playing football at the varsity level as a freshman?

"I was nervous in my first game. I was abler to catch a punt return early on in that game and after that I just got used to it all. The speed of the game was different for sure but after that first game I was able to get used to it ever since."

Up next for Griffin and the Mustangs is Hubbard.

"The season has been going good for us. We are 3-0 and our defense hasn't allowed a point yet, We play Hubbard this week and then Perspectives to finish the season."

