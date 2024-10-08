Advertisement
in other news
FREE Photos: Morgan Park over Lane Tech
FREE Photos: Check out this FREE photo gallery from Saturday's Morgan Park 57-7 homecoming win over Lane Tech.
• Tim OHalloran
Free Photos: Geneva over Batavia
Make sure and check out this FREE photo gallery from Friday night's Geneva win over Batavia here
• Tim OHalloran
Week 7 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 7 Class 4A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
• Tim OHalloran
Week 7 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 7 Class 5A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
• Tim OHalloran
Week 7 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 7 Class 6A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
• Tim OHalloran
in other news
FREE Photos: Morgan Park over Lane Tech
FREE Photos: Check out this FREE photo gallery from Saturday's Morgan Park 57-7 homecoming win over Lane Tech.
• Tim OHalloran
Free Photos: Geneva over Batavia
Make sure and check out this FREE photo gallery from Friday night's Geneva win over Batavia here
• Tim OHalloran
Week 7 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 7 Class 4A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
• Tim OHalloran
2024 Breakdown: Batavia
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement