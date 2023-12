Iowa State continued to firm up its recruiting class on Monday night, getting its fifth commitment over the past two days.

Chicago (Ill.) De La Salle safety David Coffey, who originally committed to Northern Illinois in July before opening things up earlier this month, plans to sign with the Cyclones on Wednesday. He becomes the 22nd-known commitment for the 2024 class.

Once the 6-foot-2, 165-pound safety put himself back on the market, it didn't take long for Iowa State to jump on board with an offer.