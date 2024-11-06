Advertisement

in other news

DH: 8 Underclassmen to Watch in Round 2

DH: 8 Underclassmen to Watch in Round 2

Make sure to check out EDGY's work each week in the Daily Herald

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
FREE Photo Gallery: Brother Rice at Fenwick

FREE Photo Gallery: Brother Rice at Fenwick

FREE Photo Gallery: Check pout this FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday as Fenwick defeated Brother Rice.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Photos: Wheaton South at DG North

Photos: Wheaton South at DG North

FREE Photo Gallery: Check out this latest photo gallery from Friday night's DGN win over Wheaton South.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 11 Class 4A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 11 Class 5A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran

in other news

DH: 8 Underclassmen to Watch in Round 2

DH: 8 Underclassmen to Watch in Round 2

Make sure to check out EDGY's work each week in the Daily Herald

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
FREE Photo Gallery: Brother Rice at Fenwick

FREE Photo Gallery: Brother Rice at Fenwick

FREE Photo Gallery: Check pout this FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday as Fenwick defeated Brother Rice.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Photos: Wheaton South at DG North

Photos: Wheaton South at DG North

FREE Photo Gallery: Check out this latest photo gallery from Friday night's DGN win over Wheaton South.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 6, 2024
2024 Class 5A Round 2 Sleeper Teams
circle avatar
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Publisher
Twitter
@EDGYTIM
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement