EdgyTim: Uncommitted seniors who will benefit from having playoff games

EdgyTim: Uncommitted seniors who will benefit from having playoff games

The IHSA football playoffs begin this weekend and in many ways this is truly the second season especially for seniors.

 • Tim OHalloran
QB Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State

QB Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State

Carmel Catholic 2027 4 star ranked QB Trae Taylor made a recent game day visit to Ohio State and recaps his visit here

 • Tim OHalloran
Podcast: Round 1 3rd and Leng

Podcast: Round 1 3rd and Leng

Watch: The 3rd and Leng Podcast breaks down the IHSA Round 1 IHSA and 8 Man Playoff brackets.

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 Class 5A Round 1 Sleeper Teams

2024 Class 5A Round 1 Sleeper Teams

2024: My Class 5A Sleeper Teams to Watch is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 Class 8A Round 1 Overview

2024 Class 8A Round 1 Overview

EDGYTIM starts his week long breakdown of the 2022 IHSA First Round games. Today EDGY gives his overview on Class 8A.

 • Tim OHalloran

Published Oct 31, 2024
2024 Class 6A Round 1 Playmakers
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
