2024 Class 6A Round 1 Playmakers

in other news
EdgyTim: Uncommitted seniors who will benefit from having playoff games
The IHSA football playoffs begin this weekend and in many ways this is truly the second season especially for seniors.
QB Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State
Carmel Catholic 2027 4 star ranked QB Trae Taylor made a recent game day visit to Ohio State and recaps his visit here
Podcast: Round 1 3rd and Leng
Watch: The 3rd and Leng Podcast breaks down the IHSA Round 1 IHSA and 8 Man Playoff brackets.
2024 Class 5A Round 1 Sleeper Teams
2024: My Class 5A Sleeper Teams to Watch is here.
2024 Class 8A Round 1 Overview
EDGYTIM starts his week long breakdown of the 2022 IHSA First Round games. Today EDGY gives his overview on Class 8A.
in other news
EdgyTim: Uncommitted seniors who will benefit from having playoff games
The IHSA football playoffs begin this weekend and in many ways this is truly the second season especially for seniors.
QB Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State
Carmel Catholic 2027 4 star ranked QB Trae Taylor made a recent game day visit to Ohio State and recaps his visit here
Podcast: Round 1 3rd and Leng
Watch: The 3rd and Leng Podcast breaks down the IHSA Round 1 IHSA and 8 Man Playoff brackets.