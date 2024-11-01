Advertisement

The IHSA football playoffs begin this weekend and in many ways this is truly the second season especially for seniors.

Carmel Catholic 2027 4 star ranked QB Trae Taylor made a recent game day visit to Ohio State and recaps his visit here

Watch: The 3rd and Leng Podcast breaks down the IHSA Round 1 IHSA and 8 Man Playoff brackets.

2024: My Class 5A Sleeper Teams to Watch is here.

2024 Class 8A Round 1: So who are the Top Sleeper Teams to Watch?

The IHSA football playoffs begin this weekend and in many ways this is truly the second season especially for seniors.

Carmel Catholic 2027 4 star ranked QB Trae Taylor made a recent game day visit to Ohio State and recaps his visit here

Watch: The 3rd and Leng Podcast breaks down the IHSA Round 1 IHSA and 8 Man Playoff brackets.

Published Nov 1, 2024
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 4A thru 1A
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Class 1A Round 1 Games


Game 1 — #16 Aurora (Christian) (5-4) at #1 LeRoy (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 2 — #9 Rockford (Lutheran) (6-3) at #8 Kewanee (Wethersfield) [Annawan-Wethersfield Coop] (6-3), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm

Game 3 — #13 Ottawa (Marquette) (5-4) at #4 Rushville (R.-Industry) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 4 — #12 Galena (H.S.) (5-4) at #5 Toulon (Stark County) (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm


Game 5 — #15 Clifton (Central) (5-4) at #2 Lena (L.-Winslow) (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm

Game 6 — #10 Stockton (6-3) at #7 Princeville (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm

Game 7 — #14 Catlin (Salt Fork) (5-4) at #3 Gibson City (Melvin-Sibley) (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm

Game 8 — #11 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (5-4) vs. #6 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (7-2) at Sterling (H.S.), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm


Game 9 — #16 Dupo (5-4) at #1 Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 10 — #9 Carrollton (6-3) at #8 Winchester [West Central Coop] (6-3), Sat., Nov. 2, 3:00 pm

Game 11 — #13 Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] (5-4) at #4 Casey (Westfield) (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm

Game 12 — #12 Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (5-4) at #5 Greenfield [G.-Northwestern Coop] (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm


Game 13 — #15 Moweaqua (Central A & M) (5-4) at #2 Hardin (Calhoun) [Coop] (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:30 pm

Game 14 — #10 Bridgeport (Red Hill) (6-3) at #7 Sesser (Valier) [Coop] (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm

Game 15 — #14 Nokomis (5-4) at #3 Camp Point (Central) (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm

Game 16 — #11 Tuscola (5-4) at #6 Toledo (Cumberland) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Class 2A Round 1 Games

Game 1 — #16 Mackinaw (Deer Creek) (5-4) at #1 Farmington (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 3:30 pm

Game 2 — #9 Lanark (Eastland) [Eastland-Pearl City Coop] (7-2) at #8 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm

Game 3 — #13 Fithian (Oakwood) (5-4) at #4 Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 4 — #12 Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] (6-3) at #5 Momence (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm


Game 5 — #15 Erie [E.-Prophetstown Coop] (5-4) at #2 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm

Game 6 — #10 El Paso (Gridley) (6-3) at #7 Seneca (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 7 — #14 Bloomington (Central Catholic) (5-4) at #3 Downs (Tri-Valley) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 8 — #11 Carthage (Illini West) (6-3) at #6 Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 5:00 pm


Game 9 — #16 Red Bud (5-4) at #1 Johnston City (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm

Game 10 — #9 Carmi (White County) (7-2) at #8 Warrensburg (W.-Latham) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm

Game 11 — #13 Shelbyville (6-3) at #4 Pana (H.S.) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 12 — #12 Niantic (Sangamon Valley) [Coop] (6-3) at #5 Vandalia (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm


Game 13 — #15 Decatur (St. Teresa) (5-4) at #2 Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm

Game 14 — #10 Westville (6-3) at #7 Chester (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 3:00 pm

Game 15 — #14 Flora (6-3) at #3 Quincy (Notre Dame) (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm

Game 16 — #11 Virden (North Mac) (6-3) at #6 Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm

Class 3A Round 1 Games


Game 1 — #16 Fairbury (Prairie Central) (5-4) at #1 Byron (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 2 — #9 Lombard (Montini) (7-2) vs. #8 Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) (7-2) at Rockne Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 12:00 noon

Game 3 — #13 Oregon (5-4) at #4 Princeton (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 4 — #12 Chicago (King) (6-3) vs. #5 Chicago (Marshall) [Coop] (8-1) at Rockne Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 4:00 pm


Game 5 — #15 Stillman Valley (5-4) at #2 Wilmington (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 6:00 pm

Game 6 — #10 Peotone (6-3) at #7 Eureka (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 7 — #14 Genoa (G.-Kingston) (5-4) at #3 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm

Game 8 — #11 Paxton (Buckley-Loda) (6-3) at #6 Monmouth (M.-Roseville) (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 4:00 pm


Game 9 — #16 West Frankfort (Frankfort) (5-4) at #1 St. Joseph (Ogden) (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm

Game 10 — #9 Tolono (Unity) (6-3) at #8 Roxana (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:30 pm

Game 11 — #13 Stanford (Olympia) (6-3) at #4 Nashville (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:30 pm

Game 12 — #12 Fairfield (6-3) at #5 Greenville (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm


Game 13 — #15 Mt. Carmel (5-4) at #2 Sullivan [Sullivan-Okaw Valley Coop] (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm

Game 14 — #10 Benton (6-3) at #7 New Berlin [Coop] (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 3:00 pm

Game 15 — #14 Carlinville (5-4) at #3 Williamsville (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 16 — #11 DuQuoin (H.S.) (6-3) at #6 Monticello (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm

Class 4A Round 1 Games

Game 1 — #16 Geneseo (5-4) vs. #1 Chicago (Sullivan) (9-0) at Winnemac Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm

Game 2 — #9 Chicago (DePaul) (6-3) vs. #8 Chicago (Dyett) (7-2) at Stagg Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm

Game 3 — #13 Sandwich (5-4) at #4 West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 4 — #12 Burbank (St. Laurence) (6-3) at #5 Richmond (R.-Burton) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm


Game 5 — #15 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (5-4) vs. #2 Chicago (South Shore) (9-0) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 12:00 noon

Game 6 — #10 Johnsburg (6-3) at #7 Coal City (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 pm

Game 7 — #14 Marengo (5-4) at #3 Dixon (H.S.) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 8 — #11 Chicago (Clemente) (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (Agricultural Science) (7-2) at Eckersall Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm


Game 9 — #16 Harrisburg (5-4) at #1 Breese (Central) (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm

Game 10 — #9 Murphysboro (7-2) at #8 Macomb (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 3:00 pm

Game 11 — #13 Peoria (Notre Dame) (5-4) at #4 Rochester (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 12 — #12 Mt. Zion (6-3) at #5 Carterville (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm


Game 13 — #15 Kewanee (H.S.) (5-4) at #2 Olney (Richland County) (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 3:00 pm

Game 14 — #10 Normal (University) (7-2) at #7 Manteno (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 15 — #14 Taylorville (5-4) at #3 Waterloo (H.S.) (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm

Game 16 — #11 Columbia (6-3) at #6 Cahokia (H.S.) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

