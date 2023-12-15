A Moline, Ill. native, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound edge rusher is a physical force in rushing the passer. His film showcases ferocity in getting to the quarterback and impressive quickness in doing so. He excelled as both a defensive end and tight end with the Maroons.

Depaepe, who recently decommited from Georgia Tech and quickly picked up an Indiana offer, was on campus this week in Bloomington for a visit.

His social media page bio lists him at 6-foot-7. He also lists a 4.68 40-yard dash. Should that time be accurate, in comparison with the most recent NFL Draft combine measurements, only 12 prospects who ran at the combine were quicker than 4.68. Not many of which were at the size that Depaepe carries in his tall figure.

His combination of length and athleticism makes him a prospect of intrigue and a strong get on a quick turnaround for Cignetti and new defensive ends coach Buddha Williams.

Depaepe is the first new commitment Indiana has brought on board since the new coaching staff has taken over, already securing commitments from transfers and former JMU high school recruits – such as Alberto Mendoza, Mario Landino and Daniel "Duke" Ndukwe – who are following the former coaching staff to Indiana.

As of now, Depaepe is the 16th current commitment in the Hoosiers' 2024 recruiting class.