Austin, 6-foot-7, 265-pounds, emerged on the Mountaineers radar in October when offensive line coach Matt Moore extended a scholarship offer to the offensive tackle. That connection proved critical as the two developed a strong bond that was only further solidified down the stretch run of the process.

West Virginia has filled a need on the offensive line with a commitment from Sterling (Il.) 2024 offensive lineman Lucas Austin on the heels of an official visit to Morgantown.

That relationship proved critical in his decision and allowed the Big 12 Conference program to bring him to campus for an official visit over Dec. 8 weekend.

The Rivals.com two-star prospect saw enough on that trip to close his recruitment despite late interest and offers from a number of schools including Northwestern.

“The people, the culture and resources available to help me reach my goals,” he said.

After his senior season Austin was named honorable mention all-state and is an offensive tackle body type that the Mountaineers had wanted to add in the class.

The Mountaineers like his combination of size, length and athleticism but believe his best football is ahead of him.

“The believe that their strength and nutrition staff will be able to put good weight on my frame,” he said.

Austin also doubles as a power forward on the basketball court where he has scored over 1,000 points in his career for his high school.

Austin joins an offensive line group that includes Pickerington (Oh.) Pickerington Central 2024 offensive lineman Justin Terry and Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2024 center Kyle Altuner.

WVSports.com will have more with Austin in the near future.