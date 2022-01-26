2024 OT Hansen adds his first offer

Mundelein sophomore offensive tackle recruit Brandon Hansen (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) was able to land his first FBS scholarship offer when Central Michigan University extended his an offer. Hansen, who was impressive at the recently held EDGYTIM MLK Underclassmen Showcase powered by EFT discusses adding his first scholarship offer and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I'm just really excited about adding my first offer from Central Michigan," Hansen said. "I knew that CMU was pretty interested in me according to my coaches at school but I had no idea they would offer me a scholarship this early. I knew that we had the coaches from CMU in school that day but that was all I knew before they offered. My family is just ecstatic."

Hansen also filled us in on which additional college coaches have been in his school over the past few weeks.

"I know that we've has the coaches in school so far from Central Michigan, Yale, Northwestern along with Iowa and a few other smaller schools. I'm going to Northwestern for a Junior Day visit this Saturday. I also made game day visits back in the fall to both Northwestern and Iowa and I really enjoyed seeing games at both schools."

Hansen also recapped his recent showcase performances.

"I felt that I did pretty good at both the Boom camp and the EDGYTIM/EFT camp. I was able to test pretty well at the Boom camp. I also loved the set up and I was able to get a ton of reps at your camp. I might have had the most reps I've ever before at your camp and both camps went well."

A three sport athlete (Football/Basketball/Track), Hansen also was asked to look back and grade his on the field performance from the fall football season.

"Overall I was able to have a lot of growth in my game and made the adjustment playing at the varsity level for the first time. I had some learning curves at first and it took a few weeks before I got comfortable. I felt good about my overall speed off the snap last season and I also had a better pass set. I'm still working on my overall technique along with just being more patient and not getting too anxious."

