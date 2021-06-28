2024 RB Phillips Jr. is off and running

Kankakee (Ill.) Bishop McNamara 2024 running back recruit Tony Phillips Jr. (5-foot-6, 210 pounds) was able to hit his first college camp last week at the University of Illinois. Phillips Jr. who is coming off winning a Class 1A state championship in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash recaps his latest recruiting and more in this update.

"The Illinois camp was good and I thought I did decent," Phillips Jr. said. "It was my first football camp of the summer since I was busy with track season."

Phillips Jr. broke down his Illinois camp impressions along with his latest recruiting news.

"It was the first time I've been to Illinois and they had a lot of kids at the camp. I did decent at the camp and I was able to talk with a few of the Illinois coaches. I also have been talking with Coach (Cory) Patterson at the camp and now over the phone and Illinois wants me to stay in touch with them this summer and fall. It felt good to be at Illinois and to be playing on a Big Ten field. I have offers now from Florida Atlantic, Tennessee and Syracuse. They all liked my track times along with my football film and decided to offer me a scholarship. I had no idea those offers were coming and it was a big surprise."

Has Phillips Jr. starter to draw more interest from college programs this summer?

"I've been getting a lot more followers on Twitter from coaches. I'm getting follows now from the coaches at TCU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Temple and also Ole Miss."

So what's next for Phillips Jr. this summer?

"I'm just going to work on my game and get back to football camp with my team. Coach (Rich) Zinnani announced this will be his last season so we want to go out and have a big year. I want to improve my route running and catching the football better out of the backfield this summer."

Tony Phillips Jr. has scholarship offers from Florida Atlantic, Tennessee and Syracuse.